YouTube isn't proceeding with its plans for expensive TV shows, a report said Sunday.
The video streaming site, which is owned by Google, is no longer taking pitches for big-budget scripted shows, according to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources.
YouTube didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: YouTube reportedly pulls plug on high-end TV show plans
