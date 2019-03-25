CNET también está disponible en español.

YouTube reportedly pulls plug on high-end TV show plans

Google may be taking a step back from the TV streaming service race.

YouTube may be pulling back on its high-end TV streaming ambitions.

 Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

YouTube isn't proceeding with its plans for expensive TV shows, a report said Sunday.

The video streaming site, which is owned by Google, is no longer taking pitches for big-budget scripted shows, according to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources.

YouTube didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

