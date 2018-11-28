YouTube reportedly making future exclusive content free with ads from 2020

Chris McGrath / Getty Images

YouTube will reportedly make all its upcoming original programing free and ad-supported from 2020.

That'll mean you won't need a YouTube Premium subscription to watch the Google-owned video sharing site's original shows and movies, but you'll have to sit through ads, The Hollywood Reporter and Reuters reported Tuesday.

The new strategy will begin in 2019, but the content it'll impact will drop in 2020.

Previously released original shows such as Origin and Cobra Kai will still require a subscription, while some future content or behind-the-scenes extras could still be timed exclusives for subscribers, according to Reuters, which cited an unnamed person familiar with the thinking.

Premium costs $2 (AU$15 or £12) per month, and the company just started offering a student discount that cuts the price in half. The company didn't reveal how many subscribers it has.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.