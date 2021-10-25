YouTube removed 7M accounts this year used by children and preteens on the sly

Angela Lang/CNET

YouTube plans to tell Congress Tuesday that it removed 7 million accounts believed to belong to young children and preteens on the sly in the first nine months of this year, with 3 million of those removals coming in the third quarter as the company has "ramped up our automated removal efforts." (For context, YouTube has more than 2 billion accounts that actively visit YouTube each month.)

The stat, which is new, was an excerpt from prepared testimony set to be delivered at a Senate hearing on online child protections Tuesday morning. Leslie Miller, YouTube's vice president of government affairs and public policy, will be facing the same subcommittee -- speaking on the same subject matter -- that Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen addressed earlier this month, when she called out Facebook for "moral bankruptcy" because of its products that "harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy."

YouTube's terms of service require accounts belong to people 13 and up. Children under the age of 13 technically aren't allowed to have YouTube accounts; they can access YouTube -- and still abide by YouTube's rules -- through a so-called Supervised Experience that limits some content and aspects of YouTube or by using YouTube Kids, a specialized app for younger children.

But many online platforms with age limits, including YouTube, have been criticized for limp enforcement of their age restrictions.

Recently, YouTube has been stepping up automated age-violation enforcement in other aspects of its service too. A year ago, it said artificial intelligence would automatically apply age restrictions on videos. Essentially, machine learning would decide if a video should be categorized as appropriate only for people over 18.