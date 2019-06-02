YouTuber who gave man toothpaste-filled Oreos sentenced to prison, report says

YouTube/Screenshot by CNET

It's hard to not get down on the state of humanity when you learn about the YouTuber who reportedly filmed himself tricking a homeless man into eating Oreos filled with toothpaste and then joking that the cookies would make him clean. (They made him vomit.)

But some might take comfort in the story's end. Barcelona prankster Kanghua Ren, 21, known to his followers as ReSet, was sentenced on Friday to 15 months in prison for his crime against the "moral integrity" of the homeless man, according to El Pais newspaper. The court also reportedly ordered Ren's YouTube and other social media channels to be shut down for five years and said he must give the victim 20,000 euros ($22,305) in compensation.

It's unlikely Ren will actually serve time behind bars, The New York Times reports, because Spanish law usually suspends sentences under two years for first-time offenders.

Ren was 19 when he filmed the prank in early 2017 after being challenged by one of his 1.2 million followers, according to the Times. He also gave the homeless man a 20 euro bill. Ren called the video just a bad joke, but the judge noted that he earned more than 2,000 euros in ad revenue generated from the video, the Times said.

