YouTube now has The Terminator, Legally Blonde and more free movies to watch

Orion Pictures

Looking for a free movie? YouTube has you covered, albeit with some ads.

YouTube quietly opened up a free movie section in October, spotted previously by AdAge, which includes movies such as The Terminator, Legally Blonde and Rocky among its selection. You can find it by clicking here to visit YouTube's Movie page, and scrolling to the "Free to wach" carousel.

The films are supported with ads (because nothing is ever truly free), and they also appear to be ad-free for anyone with a YouTube Premium account.

The library appears to available only in the US for now, and is different from the YouTube original content films that the streaming website includes with a YouTube Premium subscription, previously named YouTube Red.

YouTube is the latest among several websites that offer free movies supported by ads, eight of which you can check out in this guide. YouTube did not immediately return request for comment about the free movie feature.

Joan Solsman contributed to this report.