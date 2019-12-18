YouTube Music rolls out personalized playlists

Angela Lang/CNET

YouTube Music, the Google-owned video giant's music streaming service, is launching personalized playlists. The service on Tuesday released three new playlists -- Discover Mix, New Release Mix and Your Mix. The playlists, which look similar to personalized playlists offered by rival streaming services like Spotify, will use your listening history to create a "unique" listening experience and will be updated regularly, YouTube said.

The Discover Mix is meant to broaden your music tastes. It delivers 50 tracks every week, updating every Wednesday. The New Release Mix has the most recent releases from your favorite artists, or ones you might like, and updates every Friday. Your Mix includes tried and true favorites.

YouTube Music, which came out in 2015, lets users browse songs and videos based on genres, playlists and recommendations. The service costs $10/month for premium, or offers a free, ad-supported plan.

The playlists are available for listeners globally in YouTube Music's iOS and Android apps, as well as its web player.

