YouTube moderators must sign form acknowledging job can give them PTSD, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Thousands of contract workers around the world are responsible for blocking objectionable content on YouTube if the massive video site's automated filters don't catch it first. It's grueling work, and some contract moderators are reportedly being ordered to sign a document acknowledging the job can cause post-traumatic stress disorder.

Accenture, which runs a moderation operation for Google-owned YouTube in Texas, distributed the document to workers on Dec. 20, according to a report Friday from The Verge. The two-page form says workers might review "disturbing" videos and that moderating "such content may impact my mental health, and it could even lead to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)," according to The Verge. The PTSD statement is reportedly highlighted at the end of the form.

The form was an Accenture document and not distributed at the video site's direction, according to YouTube.

"Moderators do vital and necessary work to keep digital platforms safer for everyone," said a YouTube spokesperson in an emailed statement Friday. "We choose the companies we partner with carefully and require them to provide comprehensive resources to support moderators' wellbeing and mental health."

Accenture didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

Last year, Google said it'll require temp companies that supply the search giant with temporary and contract workers to provide its staff with full benefits, starting in 2020. The change was announced the same day that more than 900 Google workers reportedly signed a letter demanding better treatment of Google's extended workforce, commonly known at the company as TVCs (temps, vendors and contractors).