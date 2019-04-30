YouTube, MLB partner to stream 13 live games for free

Caylor Arnold / USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball and YouTube are teaming up.

In a new partnership announced Tuesday, the two entities revealed that 13 live MLB regular season games will be streamed for free on YouTube during the second half of 2019 season. The games will be broadcast globally with YouTube being the exclusive distribution method for fans in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Exact games and dates have not yet been revealed. To watch users will simply need to check out MLB's official YouTube page or check out a "forthcoming" channel on YouTube TV.

The broadcasts will have pre-game and post-game shows with some unnamed, "highly-popular YouTube creators" expected to join in on the games.

"It's incredible to team up with Major League Baseball for this first-of-its-kind deal together to provide both diehard baseball fans and our YouTube community with live games exclusively on YouTube and YouTube TV," Timothy Katz, YouTube's head of sports and news partnerships said in a statement.

"With Major League Baseball's expanding international fanbase, we are confident YouTube's global audience will bring fans around the world together in one place to watch the games and teams they love."

YouTube is far from MLB's first foray into free streaming. In 2017 the league began streaming regular season games on Facebook, offering 20 games in 2017 and 25 in 2018. This year the league has scaled back its Facebook streaming, broadcasting only six games (one for each of the six months of the regular season).

Unlike the 2018 games, which were exclusive to Facebook, the social network's 2019 slate is not exclusive to its platform.

In addition to streaming on Facebook and YouTube MLB has also partnered with T-Mobile, offering T-Mobile subscribers last month the ability to get the MLB.TV streaming service for free (it's normally around $120 for the season).