YouTube machine learning to put automated age-restrictions blocks on videos

YouTube will use machine learning to automatically apply age restrictions on videos, the Google-owned video site said Wednesday, widening its use of artificial intelligence to block some inappropriate videos from viewers who aren't signed into a YouTube account set as age 18 or older.

Creators who believe their videos are being blocked unfairly can appeal. YouTube said automated age restrictions and some tweaks to what it categorizes as inappropriate for people under 18 will all "roll out over the coming months."

Currently, YouTube has a that applies the age restrictions when they review a video that isn't appropriate for younger viewers. "Going forward, we will build on our approach of using machine learning to detect content for review, by developing and adapting our technology to help us automatically apply age-restrictions," YouTube said.

YouTube, with more than 2 billion monthly users, is the world's biggest online video source -- so big, in fact, it's the world's top source for kids videos too. Kids content is one of its most-watched categories, but YouTube has come under fire for a range of scandals involving children. It was slapped with a record $170 million US penalty because of the the data YouTube collects on kids without parents' consent. YouTube has also faced scandals involving videos of child abuse and exploitation and nightmarish content in its YouTube Kids app, pitched as a kid-safe zone.

At YouTube's massive scale, where the hundreds of hours uploaded every minute are impossible to moderate solely with human review, machine learning is a crucial backstop. But content decisions made by automated algorithms can be prone to mistakes. These errors sometimes occur where value judgments and context is crucial to making the right call, and other times in instances where a new kind of problem arises that the software doesn't have enough data to train on.