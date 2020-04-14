YouTube launches video building tool

Angela Lang/CNET

YouTube has a new free video-building tool to help businesses keep their customers connected during shutdowns and restrictions amid the spread of COVID-19. YouTube's beta Video Builder can animate static images, text and logos with music from its library, Google announced Tuesday.

YouTube says it made the tool available faster than planned "because businesses of all sizes are strapped for time and resources and in-person video shoots are no longer practical in many countries."

The tool can create six- and 15-second videos, with businesses able to choose from different fonts, colors and layouts.