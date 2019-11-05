YouTube launches 'Super Stickers' for fans to pay creators

YouTube

YouTube launched paid "Super Stickers" in 60 countries Tuesday as a new way for fans to send money into the hands of creators they want to support. It's the latest in a lineup of features broadening the ways creators can make make money on YouTube other than just ads.

The stickers, which include new cartoony characters like a lemon wearing a cape or a fox giving a thumbs-up, are the latest paid feature amid persistent monetization drama at YouTube. Google's massive video site, which has 1.9 billion monthly users, mostly pays back money to its creators by sharing advertising revenue with them. After advertisers boycotted YouTube following a string of reports that ads were running next to offensive videos, YouTube tightened its policies that let uploaders make money. Disgruntled creators referred to it as "Adpocalypse." Even years later, the stricter rules have continued to trigger complaints.

The Super Stickers are similar to Super Chats, a paid feature that lets fans highlight their messages in a live chat or during a video "premiere." Super Stickers and Super Chats both are available to certain creators who are at least 18 years old, have at least 1,000 channel subscribers and are already approved to make money on their channels.

YouTube is initially launching eight sticker packs, five of which are animated, and it's offering translated sticker packs for English, French, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese. It said it will add more stickers in the coming months.

Super Stickers aren't available on age-restricted, unlisted, or private videos, nor for videos with live chat is turned off.

Among other paid features, YouTube recently has added merchandising shelves and monthly paid subscriptions for some creators.