YouTube Kids lands on Apple TV

YouTube Kids on TV, Google's streaming channel for the young (and young at heart), arrives for Apple TV streamers Wednesday. Apple's box joins the club of Android TVs as well as LG, Samsung and Sony smart TVs that already support the app, which serves up parentally filtered video content for kids under 12.

Over the past 12 months, YouTube has walked a rocky road over its kid-related content. It failed to disable comments on videos targeted toward children as promised, and was fined $170 million by the Federal Trade Commission for collecting children's data and using it to serve them targeted ads.

The latter prompted Google to file suit in December 2019 to change COPPA, the 1998 law that governs how children's data is collected online. In January 2020, a bipartisan bill was introduced in the House to strengthen that law, called the PROTECT Kids Act.