YouTube Kids comes to Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV is expanding fast, and the most recent development is the addition of YouTube Kids. The platform, which allows users easy navigation and access to their favorite streaming and live TV services, announced in a kid-centered blog post that new streaming options are coming.

Starting today, YouTube Kids will join other child-oriented offerings on the Fire TV platform, such as PBS Kids and the Sega app. The post discussed the increasingly robust parental controls for Amazon Prime content and device usage.

These announcements come on the heels of a large expansion earlier this week, which added SlingTV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV to the Live tab on the platform. This allows subscribers to see offerings from streaming services unfold without actually clicking on and entering the service itself.