YouTube is adding a new Shorts format to rival TikTok, Instagram Reels

YouTube

YouTube is getting in on the short-form video craze. In a blog post, the Google-owned video platform detailed its new format, which it calls Shorts.

Designed as a "new short-form video experience right on YouTube for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos" with their phones, the Shorts will be capped at a maximum of 15 seconds per clip. TikTok allows for 60-second videos, while Instagram's Reels are also maxed at 15 seconds. As with TikTok or Reels, music can be added to the clips with YouTube providing tools to edit multiple video clips together, and speed controls, timer and countdown options for recording hands-free.

Like with TikTok, swiping vertically from one Shorts video will let you move to a new one.

The new format will be available on Android phones in India "over the next few days," with YouTube's Chris Jaffe noting in the blog post that the company will "continue to expand to iOS devices and in more countries soon."

YouTube's news comes as Oracle confirmed it would become the technology partner for TikTok in the US after pressure from the Trump administration for the app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, to find a US home.