YouTube Gaming app shuts down May 30

It's game over for the YouTube Gaming app. By the end of May, the app will be shut down permanently.

YouTube Gaming app will retire on May 30, according to an updated Google blog post. The company made public its plans to shut down the app in September 2018 as part of a revamp of its gaming hub. YouTube released its gaming app in June 2015 to go up against Twitch, the leading livestreaming platform for video games.

The Google-owned video giant says the reason for retiring the app is to "build a stronger home for the gaming community that thrives on YouTube, not just the YouTube Gaming app."

YouTube says more than 200 million people use its main app to view video game content. It suggests that those who used the app merge their gaming and YouTube subscriptions via the YouTube Gaming app before it ceases to function.

