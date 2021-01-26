YouTube extends Trump's suspension for a second time

Angela Lang/CNET

YouTube on Tuesday said it's again extending its suspension of former President Donald Trump, who has been banned from posting videos to his channel since January 12. Comments on Trump's videos will also remain disabled indefinitely.

"In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended," a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to CNET. "Our teams are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any new developments."

The announcement comes almost a week after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, which had been a high-alert event following the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on January 6. Ahead of the inauguration, law enforcement and officials around the country had received credible threats of violence.

Silicon Valley giants have sought to rein in Trump as the platforms reckoned with their role in the Capitol riots. Twitter has permanently banned Trump, while Facebook indefinitely blocked his account. Last week, the social network said it would leave the decision of whether or not to reinstate Trump to Facebook's independent oversight board.

YouTube has a three-strikes policy when it comes to policing its platform. Three infractions within a 90-day period results in permanently being kicked off the platform. The first strike comes with a one-week ban from posting content. The second strike comes with a two-week ban.