YouTube experiencing video playback issues

The site is up, but videos aren't playing.

YouTube has a video playback problem.

 Angela Lang/CNET

YouTube users are having trouble viewing clips on the video-sharing site Wednesday, but the site doesn't appear to be down.

Users report that thumbnail images appear on the site, but that when they try to play a video, all they get is the spinning wheel. Some users are also seeing a message, saying that "an error occurred. Please try again later."

Users across the US and Europe began reporting the issue at around 3:45 p.m. PT, according to Down Detector.

YouTube representatives said they're aware of the problem and are working on a solution.

"If you're having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you're not alone -- our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix,"  TeamYouTube said in a tweet. "We'll follow up here with any updates."

This story is developing...