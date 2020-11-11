YouTube users are having trouble viewing clips on the video-sharing site Wednesday, but the site doesn't appear to be down.
Users report that thumbnail images appear on the site, but that when they try to play a video, all they get is the spinning wheel. Some users are also seeing a message, saying that "an error occurred. Please try again later."
Users across the US and Europe began reporting the issue around 3:45 p.m. PT, according to Down Detector.
YouTube representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story is developing...
Discuss: YouTube experiencing service disruption
