YouTube experiencing service disruption

Angela Lang/CNET

YouTube users are having trouble viewing clips on the video-sharing site Wednesday, but the site doesn't appear to be down.

Users report that thumbnail images appear on the site, but that when they try to play a video, all they get is the spinning wheel. Some users are also seeing a message, saying that "an error occurred. Please try again later."

Users across the US and Europe began reporting the issue around 3:45 p.m. PT, according to Down Detector.

YouTube representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing...