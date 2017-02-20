YouTube is cutting those annoying 30-second ads next year

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom/CNET

Sick of having to sit through 30 seconds of boring ads before your YouTube video plays? We have good news for you.

Google will scrap the unskippable 30-second advertisements that sometimes play before YouTube videos, BBC reports. The bad news? It'll only happen next year.

Shorter ad formats, such as ones that can be skipped after 5 seconds, will remain. It remains to be seen how this will impact YouTube Red, the streamer's paid subscription service, a selling point of which is its being ad-free.

"We're committed to providing a better ads experience for users online," A Google spokesperson said, confirming the report. "As part of that, we've decided to stop supporting 30-second unskippable ads as of 2018."

To the surprise of no one, most viewers are not fans of YouTube ads. In a survey done by Accenture last year, over 80 percent of respondents from various countries said they thought their online video watching was interrupted by ads too much.

It's possible that Google is making the move after feeling heat from Facebook, a company that's been focusing more and more on video content in recent years.