YouTube rejects about 78% of appeals to get removed videos put back up

CNET

Google's latest transparency report, released Friday, confirmed what many YouTubers have known in their gut for years: It's pretty hard getting your video put back up after YouTube pulls it down. Data on appeals and reinstatements in the last three months of last year suggests a 78% failure rate for appeals.

YouTube reported that 5.9 million videos were pulled off its platform for community-guideline violations in the fourth quarter of last year. By comparison, a tiny sliver -- equating to 1.9% of the period's removed videos -- were the subject of appeals to have YouTube reconsider. And only 23,471 appeals were successful in the fourth quarter.

Videos reinstated in the fourth quarter may reflect appeals and removals that occurred in earlier periods. But the single quarter of appeals and reinstatement data provided by YouTube suggests a 78% failure rate for appeals.

The opaque appeals process on YouTube, which has 2 billion monthly users, is a persistent complaint from creators. A YouTubers Union campaign is even specifically calling for YouTube to set up an appeals process to be overseen by a third-party council. Friday's transparency report included the appeals data -- though only for a single quarter last year -- for the first time, a step toward more transparency around appeals statistics.

Yet at the same time, YouTube also faces complaints that it isn't proficient enough at removing videos that need to be taken down.

Now playing: Watch this: YouTube's machine learning can't keep up with its promises...

Earlier this month, the father of a journalist who was killed during a live broadcast filed a federal complaint against YouTube, alleging that the company is failing to take down videos depicting her murder. The complaint, filed with the Federal Trade Commission, said the victim's family has been met with "empty promises and outright lies" from YouTube. YouTube has responded that it prohibits videos aiming to shock with violence or accuse victims of being part of a hoax, that it rigorously enforces these policies and that it has removed thousands of copies of this video.