YouTube CEO pledges $100M fund for creators of racial-justice videos

Seth Rosenblatt/CNET

YouTube's chief executive Thursday announced $100 million fund to amplifying Black creators on the platform, one of several measured outlined to support racial justice.

"At YouTube, we believe Black lives matter and we all need to do more to dismantle systemic racism. We join in protest against the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many others before them," she wrote in blog post

This is a developing story and will be updated.