CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sony PS5 event Best external hard drive and SSD in 2020 Hertz bankruptcy San Diego Comic-Con at Home will be free HBO Max removes Gone With the Wind Galaxy S10 Lite for $450

YouTube CEO pledges $100M fund for creators of racial-justice videos

"We believe Black lives matter and we all need to do more to dismantle systemic racism," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said.

,
2014-youtube-logo-offices.jpg

The YouTube logo on display in the lobby of YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.

 Seth Rosenblatt/CNET

YouTube's chief executive Thursday announced $100 million fund to amplifying Black creators on the platform, one of several measured outlined to support racial justice. 

"At YouTube, we believe Black lives matter and we all need to do more to dismantle systemic racism. We join in protest against the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many others before them," she wrote in blog post

This is a developing story and will be updated. 