YouTube cancels Rewind annual trend-recap video for 2020

Seth Rosenblatt/CNET

YouTube has cancelled its annual YouTube Rewind video this year, the company said Thursday, taking "a break" from a widely anticipated and heavily watched video recapping the year's trends with a flood of cameos by online stars and influencers. This year's YouTube Rewind would have marked the 10th anniversary of the annual video.

YouTube Rewind routinely draws in hundreds of millions of views on Google's massive video service. The 2018 Rewind, for example, currently sits at 208 million views. That year's edition also had the distinction of being the most-disliked video ever on the platform, one that even YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's own children called "cringey." But every YouTube Rewind has topped 100 million views since 2012.

"Rewind has always been a celebration of you," YouTube said Thursday in a public statement on social media. "But 2020 has been different. And it doesn't feel right to carry on as if it weren't. So, we're taking a break from Rewind this year."

The announcement puts YouTube Rewind in the same boat as would-be Hollywood blockbusters and sports leagues that usually command gigantic audiences -- another entertainment staple disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. YouTube, which has more than 2 billion monthly users, focused its announcement on the propriety of producing and releasing Rewind in a year when nothing is normal.

But shooting Rewind this year would have made the video an even more elaborate and expensive undertaking than usual. Rewind typically includes rapid-fire edits between dozens upon dozens of online-video stars. In the past, YouTube has coordinated multiple shoots around the globe, bringing together those YouTubers and their entourages to multiple studios and soundstages for days to shoot all the snippets that ultimately make up the annual five- to eight-minute video.

But recreating that format while observing COVID-19 safety protocols would have been a massive, costly undertaking.