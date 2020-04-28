YouTube brings fact-check feature to US

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Aiming to slow the spread of disinformation, YouTube said Tuesday it will expand its fact-checking feature to US audience search results. The visual panel display feature launched in India and Brazil last year, and appears at the top of a YouTube search result list when a user appears to be searching for news sources.

To trigger the site's fact check visual, YouTube said there must already be a relevant fact check article available from an "eligible publisher." The visual will also only appear based on how a user searches the site.

"Fact checks will only show when people search for a specific claim. For example, if someone searches for 'did a tornado hit Los Angeles,' they might see a relevant fact check article, but if they search for a more general query like 'tornado,' they may not," the company said in a blog post.

Today, we’re expanding our fact check information panels to the U.S. During fast-moving news cycles, these panels will highlight fact-checked articles above search results, so viewers can make their own informed decision about claims made in the news. https://t.co/MCHTkOhI3e — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) April 28, 2020