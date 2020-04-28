CNET también está disponible en español.

YouTube brings fact-check feature to US

The new visual flags potential disinformation and offers legitimate news sources.

Aiming to slow the spread of disinformation, YouTube said Tuesday it will expand its fact-checking feature to US audience search results. The visual panel display feature launched in India and Brazil last year, and appears at the top of a YouTube search result list when a user appears to be searching for news sources. 

To trigger the site's fact check visual, YouTube said there must already be a relevant fact check article available from an "eligible publisher." The visual will also only appear based on how a user searches the site. 

"Fact checks will only show when people search for a specific claim. For example, if someone searches for 'did a tornado hit Los Angeles,' they might see a relevant fact check article, but if they search for a more general query like 'tornado,' they may not," the company said in a blog post. 

