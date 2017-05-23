Whenever I have a little downtime, I head over to YouTube to see what's trending. Not only will you see the latest music videos, current political events and talk show blow-ups; you also can find fun, entertaining or educational content you might not otherwise see.

For this week's collection of trending videos, I picked out three interesting educational videos and one clip that's initially scary, but turns out OK in the end.

To start off, the AsapSCIENCE channel explores what would happen if you only ate human flesh. Yes, I know cannibalism is gross, but here's why it's also not viable for nutritional reasons:

Next, we've all probably heard about "Flat Earthers;" an astonishingly large group of people who won't accept that our world is round. If only we could get them to watch this short and convincing video of the truth from the Life Noggin channel:

Did you know colors can be deadly? Well, this video from the TED-Ed channel explains how some common pigments used throughout history for makeup and manufacturing actually turned out to be toxic:

Finally, now that you've learned some things, this video from uploaded to YouTube from a user shows an unsuspecting young girl being dragged into the water by a sea lion (don't worry; she's OK!):

