YouTube incognito mode may hide your weird browsing history

You might not have to worry much longer about being judged for your YouTube viewing history. That's because the YouTube app is reportedly testing an Incognito Mode that won't keep track of your watched videos, as spotted by Android Police.

YouTube automatically saves your viewing history and ties it to your account. By doing this it can recommend videos or suggest ads, but sometimes you don't want that. Just because you watched one at-home pilates workout video (it was an accident!) doesn't mean you wan't pilates ads everywhere or for your suggested videos to all be people working out in spandex.

YouTube's Incognito Mode seems similar to a private viewing mode on a web browser. According to the screenshot, YouTube's Incognito won't keep track of your history, but your service provider or employer may be able to see what you're looking at.

YouTube already has a "Pause Watch History" function in case you don't want YouTube logging your history, but it's a little hard to find (you have to scroll all the way to the bottom and navigate through your history). YouTube Incognito Mode might make things a little simpler.

We're not sure when the feature will roll out to the public. YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment.