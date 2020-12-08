YouTube adds HDR support for livestreams

Angela Lang/CNET

Creators on YouTube can now host livestreams in HDR. YouTube launched the feature four years after bringing high dynamic range video to the platform for recorded content. To take advantage of the increased picture quality, you'll need to use one of YouTube's supported encoders. Viewers will also need to watch your stream on supported devices to see the extra definition.

The blog post announcing the update promised support for more encoders soon. The announcement touts that "HDR videos have higher contrast, revealing precise, detailed shadows and stunning highlights with more clarity than ever."

Supported devices for viewing the HDR livestreams on YouTube include modern Android phones as well as certain smart TVs and streaming devices. Click through here for a more detailed explanation of what HDR adds to your viewing experience.