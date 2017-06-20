Sarah Tew/CNET

Nokia purchased Withings, the French health tech company, last spring. Now, Withings and its app have been officially re-branded under the Nokia umbrella.

What it basically means is that previous Withings products will now be labeled as Nokia ones, and a new Nokia Health Mate app will replace the Withings Health Mate one.

In case you're curious, we'll break down what it all means.

Will the new Nokia products be the same as the old Withings?

It seems like it, for the most part. The Withings Steel watch and Withings Go fitness tracker will stay (now to be called Nokia Steel and Nokia Go), while the Withings Steel HR watch will become the Nokia Steel HR later this fall.

Other older Withings products like the Aura (a sleep monitor/bedside clock) as well as the Thermo (a thermometer) remain, and Nokia will still make connected scales and blood pressure monitors.

New products: a cheaper scale, a smaller blood pressure cuff

Nokia will add two new products: a $60 (equivalent to £45 and AU$80) connected Wi-Fi scale called Nokia Body, and a smaller blood pressure cuff with Bluetooth called Nokia BPM+. Neither are huge new products, but spins on what Withings already offered.

Nokia Body (the scale) will cost less than the older Body Composition Scale, but lacks muscle mass or heart rate measurements. There's also a step-up Body Plus that measures muscle mass, and a Cardio that tracks heart rate as well as measures cardio health.

Nokia BPM+ is a more travel-friendly blood pressure cuff ($130, equivalent to £100 and AU$170) than Withing's older blood pressure offerings, but it still uses AAA batteries.

Will the new Nokia Health Mate app work the same as Withings?

It looks like it, since Withings is still developing all of Nokia's health products. Stay tuned for review updates once the newly branded products become available.