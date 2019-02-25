Your wireless charger may not suck anymore

Pretty soon, it may not take all night to juice up your phone with a wireless charger.
Qualcomm on Monday said its Quick Charge technology will be coming to Qi wireless chargers, letting them quickly fill up dead batteries.
Wireless charging, while convenient, has tended to be slow, taking much longer to fully charge a device than simply plugging it in with a cable.
Quick Charge wireless charging pads will work with Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4 and 4+ adapters that millions of people already use. Devices that currently use Quick Charge include the LG G7 ThinQ and the Razer Phone 2.
Qualcomm also said there have been wireless chargers on the market that claimed they had Quick Charge technology, without actually being certified. The expansion includes forward and backward compatibility, Qualcomm said.
Chinese handset and scooter maker Xiaomi is the first company to build a Quick Charge-enabled wireless power pad, the Mi Wireless Charging Pad.
The news was part of a wave of announcements from Qualcomm at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The world's biggest mobile trade show also has seen announcement after announcement of companies working with Qualcomm on 5G and other technologies. Along with the quick charging news, Qualcomm said its first processor that integrates its 5G modem with its application processor will arrive later this year.
