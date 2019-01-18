Your Super Bowl party deserves one of these 70- or 75-inch TVs

The 2019 NFL playoffs are in full swing and in the end, the two biggest winners will meet in Super Bowl 53. This year it happens in Atlanta on Feb. 3, and you can watch it more places than ever: On CBS (CNET's parent company) or streamed with a subscription via CBSSports.com, CBS All Access or the NFL app (for starters).

Of course, the impact of the big game won't be nearly as impressive if you have a tiny, puny TV. Sales of plus-size televisions are growing faster than ever, and 65-inch TVs are becoming even more common. But you don't want common in your living room, do you?

That's where 70- and 75-inch TVs come in. Their huge screens are immediately, obviously bigger than 65s, and will not only impress your friends who come over for the big game, but immerse you and your friends and family in glorious video action for years to come. And Super Bowl season is where you'll find some of the best prices of the year.

The TVs below represent our five favorite picks among the best TVs we've reviewed in 2018. Note that the images are of the 65-inch models we reviewed, but all of them come in 70- and 75-inch sizes too.

Budget 70-inch pick: Vizio E series



Price: $900

The E series is the cheapest bigger-than-65-inch TV we recommend. No, Vizio's Smart TV system can't hold a candle to Roku (see below), but as the cheapest TVs with full-array local dimming, the E series delivers a very good 4K image for a price that's tough to believe.

Note that a 75-inch model is available too, the E75-F2, but because it may have an inferior IPS-based panel, we don't recommend it.

Price: $1,300

So what do you get for another $400 or so? In a word: brightness. The M series has more LEDs behind the screen than the E series for a brighter image overall, delivering greater impact for football and just about everything else.

Best 75-inch pick: TCL 6 series

Price: $1,800

Getting a new TV for the big game should be a joyous occasion, and the TV that made CNET editors happiest this year -- at least in terms of picture quality for the money -- is the TCL 6 series. It belts out a seriously awesome picture for much less than you'd think, outperforming any cheaper TV, including those two 70-inch Vizios.

Alternate 75-inch (and 85-inch!) pick: Sony X900F series



Price: $2,300 (and $4,500!)

So you don't want a TCL or a Vizio? The next stop is Sony, but it's not cheap. The X900F is an excellent performer but not better than the TCL above, and it costs a lot more. On the other hand, it's also available in a truly colossal, massive, insanely gigantic 85-inch size. Boom.

Super high-end 75-inch pick: Samsung Q9 series



Price: $5,000

If you're looking for an even better picture than the TCL or Sony you'll need to spend up -- way, way up. Samsung's Q9 is the best-performing 75-inch TV we've tested in 2018, with absolutely brilliantly bright highlights and inky black levels that represent the next best thing to OLED. Speaking of...

Rich guy pick: 77-inch LG C8 OLED TV

If you happen to own an NFL team, or at least have as much money as an NFL owner, you naturally want the best of the best. And until LG's 88-inch 8K OLED comes out later this year, the 77-inch C8 is it. Enjoy, you lucky dog.

If you've decided 65-inches and lower is plenty big, check out our smaller Super Bowl picks. Of course we've reviewed and liked a bunch of other TVs this year, and they'd make pretty sweet TVs for the big game, too. If you don't see something you want above, check out our other lists:

