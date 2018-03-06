Your quote tweets are ruining the internet (The 3:59, Ep. 365)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- How your angry quote tweet of an outrageous or false tweet might be making the internet a worse place.
- Porsche's effort to build a flying car.
- Whether you would pay for a cellular connection for a mobile computing device like the Surface Pro with LTE.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
