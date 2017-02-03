Your Playstation 4 Pro's about to get Boost Mode, 8TB of HDD support

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

A firmware update to Sony's Playstation 4 Pro may give some older games more pep.

Boost Mode, which will arrive in the version 4.50 firmware update for the PS4 and PS4 Pro, can speed up the frame rates and possibly load times on some titles that launched before the PS4 Pro.

"Games that have a variable frame rate may benefit from a higher frame rate, and load times may be shorter in some games too," a Sony spokesperson told CNET.

Revving up the GPU and CPU clock speed won't happen automatically; you'll have to activate the mode to get things going.

Sony remained vague about which titles would benefit exactly, but it's safe to say that Boost Mode won't apply to games that were specifically patched to add PS4 Pro support. Still, the feature could give favorites like Bloodborne and The Witcher 3 new life.

In addition to Boost Mode, the 4.50 update -- which has no official launch date yet -- will add support for up to 8TB on an external storage drives (USB-C connected HDD), custom wallpapers and a more easily accessed quick menu. You can read Sony's PS4 update, code-named Sasuke, here.

[Via The Verge]