Your older Samsung watch may now have new features

Have you found yourself envying Samsung's latest range of Galaxy Watch Active smartwatches? If you own an older model of Samsung watch, you might be getting a lot of its best features tonight.

Samsung's pushing software updates to several of its older wearables that add improvements to battery life, fitness, and add new watch faces and interface extras. The updates are coming to the Samsung Galaxy Watch, Gear Sport and Gear S3 watches.

According to Samsung, the update adds age-based demographic averages to compare against in sleep tracking and high heart rate alerts, plus a more streamlined workout app and an outdoor swimming mode.

Older watches also get all the newer watch faces that are on the Galaxy Watch Active, a lot more customization features, and a battery-optimizing set of controls that could help improve performance.

We haven't tested the new features on older Samsung watches yet, but the overall update sounds like a promising tune-up to add nearly everything the newer Galaxy Watch Active offers.

