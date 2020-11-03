Your next Amazon order might come in a Mario-themed box

Nintendo has already been celebrating the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. through games like Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario 35 and the upcoming Super Mario 3D World and Bowser's Fury, but Amazon is getting in on the fun. If you order from the e-commerce giant in November, your package may arrive in a lovely Mario-themed box.
The supply of these boxes is limited and they'll be used randomly, and purchasing a Nintendo product won't increase your chances of getting one, the game company noted. So don't feel like you should order a bunch of Switches (unless you actually want multiple Switches).
Amazon also launched a Mario-specific landing page with a franchise timeline, trivia and the more recent games in the series and various spinoffs available for purchase.
It's not the first time this year that Amazon has tried something different with its boxes -- it previously gave people directions on how they can reuse boxes by building cardboard cat condos or rocket ships.
The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about how limited the Mario boxes are.
