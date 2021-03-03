Your Netflix iPhone app is getting a new tab for joke videos

Angela Lang/CNET

Netflix is rolling out a new tab at the bottom of its mobile app for iPhones and iPads, a section called Fast Laughs that will play full-screen (read: vertical) short videos of jokes from Netflix original programs alongside buttons to share the clips on social networks.

We’ve been working in the kitchen ALL DAY to bring you our new Fast Laughs feature, now are you going to eat it or not? pic.twitter.com/pW7NrRkmTN — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 3, 2021

None of the other tabs are leaving the the bottom navigation bar of Netflix's iOS app. A preview video that Netflix shared socially indicated that Fast Laughs might replace the current Search tab, but Netflix said that was an error in the video mockup. The bottom navigation bar will continue to have tabs for Home, Coming Soon, Search and Downloads, with Fast Laughs now joining the lineup.

The Fast Laughs tab is available now for the iOS app users the US, the UK, Australia and Canada currently, and Netflix said it'll be testing it on Android in the coming months.

The tab acts as a full-screen feed of clips from Netflix's comedy catalog, which includes bits from films, series, sitcoms and stand-up comic specials. Clips start playing when you tap the tab, and when one ends, the next one automatically spools up to play. You can share the clips individually on Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.