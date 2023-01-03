CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Your iPhone Battery Replacement May Get More Expensive

Apple is raising the price of its pre-iPhone 14 battery replacement service starting in March.

Attila Tomaschek
iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone SE on a yellow background
Battery replacement for older iPhones will get pricier in March.
Lexy Savvides/CNET

If it's time to replace your iPhone battery, you'll want to act quickly. Starting March 1, the price of Apple's iPhone battery replacement service is increasing by $20 for all but the latest models, according to Apple's website

All iPhone models prior to the iPhone 14 are subject to the price increase. Battery replacement for the iPhone X through the iPhone 13 will increase from $69 to $89, while the service for the iPhone 5S through the iPhone 8 will jump from $49 to $69. iPhone 14 battery replacements cost $99. 

You can get your iPhone's battery replaced by scheduling service at an Apple Store or authorized service provider, mailing your iPhone directly to Apple or scheduling an onsite repair.   

If your iPhone's battery holds less than 80% of its original capacity and you have AppleCare Plus, you can get your battery replaced at no additional cost. Prices for AppleCare Plus range from $4 to $10 per month, or $79 to $199 every two years, depending on your iPhone model. 

