Your iPhone Battery Replacement May Get More Expensive

If it's time to replace your iPhone battery, you'll want to act quickly. Starting March 1, the price of Apple's iPhone battery replacement service is increasing by $20 for all but the latest models, according to Apple's website.

All iPhone models prior to the iPhone 14 are subject to the price increase. Battery replacement for the iPhone X through the iPhone 13 will increase from $69 to $89, while the service for the iPhone 5S through the iPhone 8 will jump from $49 to $69. iPhone 14 battery replacements cost $99.

You can get your iPhone's battery replaced by scheduling service at an Apple Store or authorized service provider, mailing your iPhone directly to Apple or scheduling an onsite repair.

If your iPhone's battery holds less than 80% of its original capacity and you have AppleCare Plus, you can get your battery replaced at no additional cost. Prices for AppleCare Plus range from $4 to $10 per month, or $79 to $199 every two years, depending on your iPhone model.