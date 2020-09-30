Your free Google Meet calls won't get a time limit until March 2021

Video conferencing tool Google Meet won't impose its 60-minute time limit on the calls of free users with Gmail accounts until March 31, 2021, Google said Wednesday.
"As we look ahead to a holiday season with less travel and important milestones like family reunions, PTA meetings and weddings hosted over video, we want to continue helping those who rely on Meet to stay in touch over the coming months," the company said in a Wednesday blog post.
Meet's nearest competitor, Zoom, currently imposes a 40-minute maximum call time limit on users subscribed to its free Basic plan.
