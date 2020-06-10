Your folding PC future is almost here: Intel launches Lakefield CPUs

Sarah Tew/CNET

Intel's Lakefield processor architecture arrives in new Core i5-L16G7 and i3-L13G4 chips to challenge Qualcomm's processor platform in pursuit of full-day battery life for Windows laptops. The new Cores come at at time when Apple is reportedly breaking away from Intel to produce computer CPUs based around its own ARM-hybrid architecture, kin of the A13 and family used in its iPhones and iPads.

Like phone processors, these chips mix high power and low power cores, routing tasks as necessary to provide more efficient use of the battery. Intel's hyped them for novel dual-screen and folding devices like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold and Samsung Galaxy Book S -- the latter uses a Qualcomm chip but will have a model built on Intel -- predominantly because of their dual graphics pipelines, designed to drive multiple displays.

Intel

The Lakefield platform also has a tiny package size, thanks to Intel's Foveros 3D stacking technology and new package-on-package memory.

But the 10nm L series seems like the spiritual successor to the 14nm Y chips, the current Intel choice for current small and light laptops like the MacBook Air and HP Spectre Folio. The new i5 and i3 have five cores, with no logical processor support (so also five threads) and a power envelope of 7 watts; the Y series also has a 7 watt configuration, but the L processors have a much lower standby power draw, as little as 2.5mW. They're updated to the Ice Lake G graphics cores as well, so expect to see improvement there.

We have no reason to believe at the moment that Lenovo or Samsung has put its dual-screen dreams on hold for 2020 like Microsoft has for the Surface Neo, but it will be far more useful if they make their way into more meat-and-potatoes laptops and Chromebooks.

Previous efforts using Qualcomm's platform, including newsworthy models like the Microsoft Surface X don't seem to have much traction because the performance and compatibility tradeoffs haven't been worth it. And while Intel continues to tout single-core performance, it remains to be seen how the L series stacks up for mundane multicore-intensive work such as loading applications.