Your first look at Donald Trump, as played by Brendan Gleeson in The Comey Rule

The Comey Rule, a mini-series based on James Comey's book A Higher Loyalty, is set to be shown on Showtime on September 27 and 28. It stars Jeff Daniels as Comey himself, with Brendan Gleeson taking on the role of Donald Trump.

In a new trailer released today, we finally get to see brief glimpses of Gleeson's performance as Trump. It seems... good.

(Disclosure: CNET is owned by ViacomCBS, which also owns Showtime.)

Which is to be expected since Gleeson is one of the best actors in the business.

We're used to seeing Trump parodied. Everyone does a Trump impression. And while spoofs like Alec Baldwin's recurring role on Saturday Night Live are good in their own way, Gleeson's take appears to be far more menacing. I'm hoping this signifies that Glesson's take is less of an impression and more of a performance. Seems promising so far.

According to Vanity Fair, who first revealed the trailer in a feature story published today, Gleeson initially turned the role down, but later agreed to get on board with the project.

The Comey Rule is written and directed by Billy Ray, best known for his work on Captain Phillips. He was intent on making sure this series was released before the 2020 election.

"I wanted this series to air before the 2020 elections," Ray told Vanity Fair. "I think our democracy is on the line right now. And I wanted this series to be part of that conversation."



