Your Facebook messages might also be at risk in data scandal

I've been so smug.

Years of denying apps and games access to my Facebook account seemed to have paid off. Last week when I checked just how many apps have access to my account, the grand total came to five, including Spotify, CBS Sports and Bitmoji for Messenger.

Just maybe I'd escaped being one of the legions of Facebook users whose data was ill-gotten and misused.

But there's another twist in this saga of who has your Facebook data and how they got it, showing there's room for this scandal to deepen.

In case it's gotten by you, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in Washington Tuesday and Wednesday to answer questions from Congress about how digital consultancy Cambridge Analytica accessed and improperly used data from about 87 million Facebook users -- and more broadly, what it's doing to safeguard your privacy and to fend off other issues, like election meddling.

Like me, you might have gotten a notification from Facebook Monday or Tuesday telling you that either you or one of your friends at some point logged into "This Is Your Digital Life" via Facebook. That's the quiz that led to the leaking of all that data from all those users.

In my case, it's some unknown so-called friend. Lucky for them, I don't know who, otherwise they'd be getting a FaceTime call from their friendly neighborhood tech journalist in an unusually sour mood.

Apart from a vague sense of betrayal, the notification also contains an unsettling little detail in there: "A small number of people who logged into 'This Digital Life' also shared their own News Feed, timeline, posts and messages which maybe have included posts and messages from you."

So someone might also have my DMs?

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Normally, I'm a fan of self-reflection. Seven in the morning is not when I'd prefer to mentally riffle back through years of Facebook messages between friends, roommates, co-workers and classmates, wondering if I said anything so unforgivably dumb it could come back to haunt me.

Despite my best efforts, it turns out the safety of my data has been in part at the mercy of my friends. What's more, the tentacles on this scandal reach further and further into our Facebook lives. Afterall, in college I might have figured gripes about professors and all those relationship counseling sessions conducted via Messenger would stay between friends as long as I kept all my permissions under control.

These days, backbiting is probably best left to in-person meetings after a swift pat-down.