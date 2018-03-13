Ian Knighton/CNET

If you've been interested in trying out Audible on your Amazon Echo, now would be a good time.

Starting Tuesday, Echo users who haven't previously used Audible, Amazon's audiobook service, can listen to any single audiobook in Audible's library of over 400,000 titles. You can listen to the audiobook as much as you like, so long as you have an Amazon account. No need to be a Prime member to use this new perk.

To get started, just say, "Alexa, read me ..." and the title you want to hear.

The new benefit is another way Amazon is working to connect Alexa, the voice assistant operating Echo speakers, to as many of its services as possible. The e-commerce giant already lets customers use the Echo for voice shopping on its website as well as for its rapid delivery service, Prime Now. Amazon also has integrated Alexa into its other devices, including the Fire TV streamers and Fire tablets.