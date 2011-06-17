Your dad wants to fight for the right to paaaarty!

Beastie Boys

Forget the tools and ties for dear old Dad this Father's Day. What he really wants is the Beastie Boys' new tunes on vinyl--or so the message goes from a new video uploaded to YouTube by the band on June 15.

Because of an Internet leak of the Beastie Boys' "Hot Sauce Committee Part Two" album, the band was forced to stream the entire thing (the explicit version), on its Web site before the actual June release date. By the end of April, the CDs and digital downloads of the album were (and are) made available on iTunes, Amazon, and Best Buy.

The focus for this new video, however, is on the sale of the vinyl format, which Mike D. says "...will be slightly different than the other formats. But please know that our corps of engineers and experts have been on this, making sure the wait is worth it and that I can personally tell you that in my humble opinion, the test pressing of the vinyl sounded banging on my home hi fi."

This isn't the first video released to promote the album. There was a 30-minute video on the Beastie Boys' YouTube channel called "Fight for Your Right Revisited," which features a number of celebrities--Seth Rogen, Stanley Tucci, Jack Black, Danny McBride, Elijah Wood, Will Ferrell, and Susan Sarandon, among others.

All formats of the album are available via the band's Web site, and are listed as packages from $10.99--which includes a digital download plus bonus song "Make Some Noise (Passion Pit Remix)"--to the $74.99 deluxe package--which includes the CD with eight-panel digipak fold-out design, nine-panel fold-out poster designed by Mike Mills, a 2x180 gram white gatefold vinyl, a digital album download card, two extra bonus tracks + remix (delivered digitally via e-mail) and a bonus 7-inch vinyl.

Last we checked, the deluxe package was selling fast on the site. So if you're a fan of vinyl, best get to the site as quickly as possible. There is a disclaimer for orders placed after April 19 for packages containing vinyl; it won't ship until July. If you can't wait that that long, there are still plenty of CDs and digital downloads available on the aforementioned Web sites listed above.

If your dad's a fan of the Boys, "Hot Sauce Committee Part Two" will take him back to when the Beastie Boys were in their prime. They sound refreshed, and are all about the fun again. FYI, Mike D just posted the remix version of their first single, "Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win" by Major Lazer, on their blog.