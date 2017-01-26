Your consumer experience will be drenched in tech

CNET

While it may feel novel to mess around with a customer service chatbot, there may come a day in the future where artificial intelligence, or AI, is the primary way you interact with companies.

That's one of the big trends outlined in IT consulting firm Accenture's report, out today, on the technology that will change businesses in the next three years. Once tech like AI filters through the powers that be, it may very well land right in front of you, the consumer.

Accenture surveyed more than 5,400 business and IT executives. And yes, AI and other technologies are on their minds. Technology is far reaching. Pew Research Center estimates that 77 percent of Americans own a smartphone. UPS and analytics firm comScore released a report in June that found 51 percent of purchases by the 5,000 shoppers surveyed were made online. That number could climb higher as the ability to order something becomes as easy as talking to your Amazon Echo or Google Home.

"We're poised for the biggest change in the way we live and work since the start of the information age," said Paul Daugherty, Accenture's chief technology and innovation officer.

With regard to AI taking over customer relations, we're already seeing the makings of this shift. In 2016, Facebook introduced chatbots for businesses. So, a customer could order flowers, for example, without actually talking to a human. As of September, there were more than 30,000 chatbots in existence.

And if humans and technology are stuck together from here on out, Accenture expects tech will start to understand humans a lot better. Citing a study that found people tend to ignore security warnings from their security software, the report discussed that it wasn't because people are unaware of cyber security threats, but rather that warnings are popping up at the wrong time. A warning in between tasks instead of in the middle of answering an email shows how tech could be better designed for human behavior.

"We're slaves to dumb machines," Daugherty said. "As machines get smarter, they can allow us to work more effectively."

Another big trend Accenture expects to grow revolves around companies partnering with the tech world. The report gave the example of using your Amazon Echo to check your Capital One account or even pay bills. Or, in March 2016, General Motors partnered with Lyft on a car rental service. So, if you wanted to be a Lyft driver but didn't have a car, GM would cut you a deal on a rental for up to eight weeks.

The bar businesses will have to meet is whether all this tech is really making consumers' lives easier, and not just selling a product, he said.