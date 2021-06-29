Young Tony stars in trailer for Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark

Warner Bros.

Fans of HBO's The Sopranos will be able to go back to Newark to see how Tony Soprano got started in the family business when the movie The Many Saints of Newark whacks into theaters in October.

Michael Gandolfini, son of late Sopranos star James Gandolfini, stars as the teenage version of the mob boss. "When I was a kid, guys like me were brought up to follow codes," the adult Tony says in voiceover in a new trailer that dropped Tuesday.

The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to The Sopranos, shows the relationship between a young Tony Soprano and his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), the father of the adult Tony's associate Christopher Moltisanti. Dickie has to balance the life he has with his family and the criminal life he has with his other "family."

The Sopranos prequel comes out in theaters on Oct. 1, as well as streaming on the ad-free subscription tier for HBO Max.