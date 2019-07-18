Stan Lee returns in new animated series

Pure Imagination Studios

Marvel comics legend Stan Lee may have left us, but he'll never be forgotten. A new animated series called The Amazing Stan aims to help keep his legacy alive by showing the comics icon as a child. The project, produced by Pure Imagination Studios and Stan Lee's POW Entertainment, shows the world through the eyes of a fictionalized version of Lee as a modern-day kid.

Lee's character is described as a "constant dreamer and he and his friends learn to take risks, explore new ideas, and never ever give up," Deadline reported Thursday.

Writer Scott Peterson (Phineas and Ferb) is developing the show based on the concept by Pure Imagination Studio's chief content officer, John P. Roberts, and Sanjee Gupta (The Simpsons).

The show's idea came from a chance meeting between Lee and Roberts' son, whom Roberts said was instantly excited upon meeting the Marvel legend.

"The Amazing Stan will show kids and adults what Stan would have been like as a kid, and is inspired by his real life," Roberts said. "It will be in a timeless setting like Peanuts. The show will have something for everyone who loved Stan."

There's no information yet on the show's cast or release date.

Originally published July 18, 3:46 p.m. PT.

Update, 6:40 p.m. PT: Adds quote from John P. Roberts.