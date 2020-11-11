You'll spend 9 years of your life on your phone, study says

James Martin/CNET

Many of us can admit to spending too much time on our phones, and a study released last week quantified just how often we stare at our screens. According to the report by mobile comparison site WhistleOut, the average American will spend nearly 9 years of their lifetime on their phone.

Not surprisingly, Millennials spend the most amount of time on their phones, dedicating about 3.7 hours of their day to looking at their screens, according to the study. Gen X spends around 3 hours a day on their phones, while Boomers spend about 2.5 hours.

As the coronavirus pandemic keeps people at home and moves much of our interactions online, people have expectedly spent more time on their phones and laptops. But tech addiction is a problem that's been going on for a while, especially as phones have become a more critical component of our lives. For years, surveys have found Americans are checking their phones more than ever, and are struggling to reduce the amount of time they spend on them. It also doesn't help that surveys have found cutting screen time often doesn't actually curb phone addiction.