You'll soon be able to control Windows 10 with your eyes

Microsoft

In a bid to improve the accessibility of Windows 10, Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled details on how it would let you control its operating system with your eyes.

The company introduced a beta version of eye control into Windows 10, which includes a launchpad that lets you choose between mouse, keyboard and text-to-speech options. Windows 10 will support the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C, with future eye-tracking cameras to come.

The move will enable people with limited or no ability to move their arms a chance to more easily use Windows 10. It's part of a broader push by Microsoft, and the larger tech community, to make products accessible to more people.

