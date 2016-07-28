You'll never guess what Just Dance creator's singing game is called

Ubisoft's been making Just Dance games for quite a while, and they've been pretty popular. Now, the company is expanding into another music genre with a karaoke game for Xbox One and PS4. And, of course, it's called Just Sing.

The publisher announced the game today and shared a bit about what we can expect from it. If you're like me, mentioning a karaoke game brings up memories of Singstar and singing into a terrible plastic microphone. But Just Sing streamlines that formula a bit, letting you use your iPhone or Android device as a microphone via a Just Sing companion app.

The app will also record video, allowing you to make your own music videos. You can then customize your videos with themes and filters. The PlayStation Camera and Xbox One Kinect can also record video and audio if you'd rather use a more wide-angle lens.

In addition, Just Sing will support wired microphones for players who want the traditional karaoke experience.

The game will have two different multiplayer game modes. In party mode, up to four players can create music videos together as they sing or lip-sync to songs. Battle mode is a 1v1 singing competition.

Ubisoft says that there'll be more than 40 tracks included with the game. Some of the songs include "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor, "Drag Me Down" by One Direction, "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons, and "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen. You can see the whole tracklist on the Just Sing website. Players will also have access to the Just Sing streaming store that sells packs of additional songs.

Just Sing will launch on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One. According to the game's box art, it's in development at iNiS, the studio behind other music games like Lips and Elite Beat Agents. It's not clear yet what Just Sing will cost.