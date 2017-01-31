Here's what tech has to say about Trump's immigration ban

We already know that Samsung's next landmark phone, the Galaxy S8, won't make its debut at the Mobile World Congress tech show late next month, but that doesn't mean Samsung will come empty-handed.

The company is rumored to launch the Galaxy Tab S3, according to SamMobile citing a Korean source. Holding back its star Galaxy phone at the largest mobile tech show leaves Samsung's rivals in a better position to drum up excitement about their coming devices, like the LG G6. A tablet release would give Samsung an opportunity to steal back some of those headlines and stay top of mind.

The Tab S3 would be a follow-up to the Tab S2, which impressed CNET with its superb screen.

It's rumored to have a:

9.6-inch display with 2,048×1,536-pixel resolution

12-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front-facing camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

Android 7.0 Nougat

4GB of RAM

The Galaxy Tab S3 could start selling in March, SamMobile noted, for around 700,000 won, which converts to $607, £483 and AU$802.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.