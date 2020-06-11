You still have time to get Dad a DJI Mavic Air drone and save $300

Joshua Goldman/CNET

Father's Day Gift Guide 2020

Drone popularity continues to (sorry) soar, as flying is a fun activity you can do from the comfort and social safety of your own yard. There are plenty of decent ones priced $100 or less, but for anyone serious about the hobby, it's hard to beat something from DJI's lineup. And if you're looking for one to give Dad, here's a particularly good deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the refurbished via DJI's official eBay store. It originally sold for $799; this is the lowest price I've seen.

Read more: The best Father's Day gifts under $30

Also on sale: The . It includes all the same stuff, plus extra batteries and accessories. Although both options are refurbished, they're in like-new condition and come with a full standard DJI warranty.

I know: still a pretty expensive gift item. But this is, to quote CNET's Mavic Air review, "a folding 4K mini drone that's close to perfect." The folding part is key: I own a DJI Spark, which is kind of the little brother to this model, and it's a pain to travel with because its arms don't fold. (It also relies on your phone and DJI's app for controls; a handheld remote, which is included here, is so much better.)

It's worth noting that there's a newer model, the Mavic Air 2, which has an improved camera, longer flight times and other improvements. But it's $799.

Here you get an amazingly capable quadcopter that can shoot lovely 4K video -- and it's actually small enough to fit into a pocket. OK, a reasonably generous pocket, but still. Doesn't Dad deserve something as awesome as this?

Read more: The best drones for 2020

Now playing: Watch this: DJI's Mavic Air has big features but still fits in a...

Chefman's 3.7-quart air fryer is on sale for $39.99

Chefman

Here's another item with dad-gift potential: an air fryer! I use mine constantly, in part because it's ideal for things like oven fries and in part because sometimes it's just easier than dealing with the actual oven. (Example: You don't have to wait 20 minutes for it to preheat.)

There are zillions of these things; here's a particularly good deal on one: Today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . Regular price: $79.99.

Simplicity appears to be the key here: It has digital time and temperature controls and a dishwasher-safe basket. There are both larger and smaller fryers available; this one is roughly in the middle, so ideal for 1-2-person households, not big families.

This model has a 4.6-star user rating from over 200 buyers, so chances are good Dad would be happy with it. And, hey, isn't it time he switched from oil-fried potatoes to air-fried ones?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.