You still have time for these 11 Amazon Prime deals to be delivered by Christmas

Deal Savings Price

















Show more (6 items)

The holidays are almost here, and that means that shipping cut offs are about to start happening. We've seen a lot of items have delivery times pushed back past Christmas, which isn't great for the procrastinators. Luckily, there are a bunch of great deals that Amazon Prime members can still get delivered in time for the holidays.

We've looked through a bunch of popular products to see what's in stock and what's not. Here are some of our favorites. We will continue to update this with more offers as we find them, and remove products that can no longer be delivered in the timeframe needed.

To be clear, the items below are showing as available for delivery by Christmas in local zip codes and a few other areas our team has selected across the country. It's possible that this could vary by location, so be sure to double check your delivery time frame before making the purchase.

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is new this year, and it sits just above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming.

THISWORX This high-power car vacuum is back to its lowest price of the year. It comes with various attachments for getting in all the tight corners and small areas and includes a 12v power cord and carrying bag to store everything in.

Casio This could literally be the last watch that someone ever needs. It offers solar charging to keep the battery full, has Multi Band 6 for keeping the time accurate every day, and is waterproof. G-Shock watches are known for being durable and tough, so this is perfect for those working in just about any condition.

Amazon last refreshed the Fire HD 8 tablet in 2020 by doubling the on-board storage, enhancing the processor inside and adding USB-C charging instead of Micro-USB. It comes in four different colors and if you want to upgrade to the 64GB model you can for an extra $30.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon has Apple's newest AirPods, the AirPods 3, on sale for just $150. That's $29 less than the Apple Store and their lowest price to date. The AirPods 3 have been in and out of stock at this price. Availability of these appears to be regional, so be sure to check the shipping times to see if your area can deliver before Christmas. Read our AirPods 3 review.

Amazon You never know when your tire may go low or even worse flat, so why not always be prepared? This portable air compressor stores neatly in the included bag and can be left in your trunk until you need to use it. Trust me, your future self will thank you for buying this now instead of when it's too late.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's 2nd-gen Pencil is back down to its lowest price. It's a perfect time to grab one for yourself or someone you know who loves their iPad and wants to take the experience to the next level.

If you're looking to take your health a bit more seriously in 2022 or know someone else who may be doing that, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great companion to keep them on track. It has health monitoring, sleep tracking and recently gained EKG functionality. Grab one now.

David Carnoy/CNET This deal is on the second-generation Echo Buds, which are Amazon's own headphones that offer active noise cancellation and Alexa right in your ears. They're in-ear buds that come in both black and white, and offer up to five hours of playback per charge. The included charging case gives you another 15 hours of enjoyment, so you don't have to worry about power while out and about. Amazon made a bunch of improvements with these over the first-gen models, so be sure to check them out.

Instant Pot If you don't already have an Instant Pot, now's the best time to get one for yourself. This model has nine functions, including modes for pressure cook, slow cook, air fry, roast, steam, bake, broil and more. It comes with the attachment needed to use it as an air fryer, making it an extremely versatile kitchen appliance that doesn't take up a whole lot of space.